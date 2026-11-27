Starting in the 80s, Diane Warren helped revive the songwriter-for-hire trend that defined pop music decades before. She has written for a wide variety of artists, many of whom scored massive hits with her material.

While she’s done extremely well writing for pop and soul acts, Warren has occasionally spread her magic touch to some of the biggest names in the rock world. Here are four songs at least partially penned by Warren that helped veteran rock bands ascend the charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship

Play video

Starship was the third different incarnation of the collective that began as Jefferson Airplane. Mickey Thomas and Grace Slick were the biggest names in the group at this juncture. They revived their fortunes with the album Knee Deep In The Hoopla, which yielded a pair of massive hit singles in 1985. By that point, the band was heavily reliant on outside writers, especially when it came to singles. Warren wrote “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” with Albert Hammond, who was already well-established at that point as a source of hits for others. The song appeared on the soundtrack to the 1987 film Mannequin and on Starship’s No Protection album. It gave them their second No. 1 single in three years.

“Ghost Town” by Cheap Trick

Play video

Cheap Trick earned much more critical praise than commercial success, especially in terms of the singles charts, for their first decade or so of recording. Despite having an ace pop songwriter in Rick Nielsen at their disposal, their record company pressured them to start working with outside songwriters on the album Lap Of Luxury in 1988. The story goes that Nielsen, given a cassette of two songs for the band to record as a first single, flung the tape across the room in disgust. One of the songs was written by Warren. The other, “The Flame”, became the band’s first No. 1 hit. Cheap Trick did record Warren’s expert weeper “Ghost Town” for the album, and it hit the Top 40. And the Warren song they threw away? Keep reading.

“Look Away” by Chicago

Play video

Chicago revived their fortunes in the 80s with a power ballad style that put their famed horns on the back burner. But the bulk of the band was tired of bassist/singer Peter Cetera and producer David Foster dominating the artistic direction. They forced both of them out of the picture as the decade progressed but continued on the power ballad path anyway. In 1988, they released Chicago 19. Remember that Warren song that Cheap Trick turned down? Chicago scooped it up and made it the album’s first single. “Look Away” featured Bill Champlin on lead vocals. And it also became a runaway No. 1 hit, the band’s third-ever chart-topper and their first that didn’t feature Cetera.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith

Play video

Legend has it that U2 was the first choice to sing “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” for the soundtrack to Armageddon in 1998. It’s not clear if they were actually asked, because the producers switched gears once it was clear that Liv Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, would be in the film. Aerosmith was riding pretty high in the late 90s, having solidified their late 80s comeback via a string of wildly successful albums. But a No. 1 single still eluded them. Warren didn’t think the ballad would end up in the hands of a rock band when she wrote it. Nonetheless, the band sunk their teeth into it with gusto and finally secured the chart-topper they’d been seeking.

(Photo By Larry Busacca/Getty Images)