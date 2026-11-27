Classic rock songs were starting to get more intense when 1969 rolled around, but the following three tracks really did end the decade on a brutal, pointed note. And that’s why we love them. Let’s take a look at a few nostalgic yet hard-punching tracks from 1969.

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Let It Bleed’

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“War, children, yeah / It’s just a shot away, it’s just a shot away.”

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There’s an apocalyptic, spooky vibe to this song. Merry Clayton’s otherwise sweet voice crooning about murder and assault only adds to its intensity, too. There really was no other song like The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” when it first hit the airwaves in 1969.

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones was surprisingly not initially released as a single, and thus did not chart in 1969.

“21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson from ‘In The Court Of The Crimson King’

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“Death seed, blind man’s greed / Poets’ starving children bleed / Nothing he’s got he really needs.”

Even the most minor King Crimson or general prog-rock fans know this song well. “21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson is a wild, aggressive piece of work that more “normie” listeners would find deeply unsettling. It’s an incredible early example of what heavy metal would become in a few short years, and it definitely ended the Flower Power era on a distorted, creepy note. Naturally, like many songs from the time, “21st Century Schizoid Man” criticized the Vietnam War.

“21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson, like “Gimme Shelter”, was an album cut and not a single.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’

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“It ain’t me, it ain’t me / I ain’t no senator’s son, son / It ain’t me, it ain’t me / I ain’t no fortunate one, no.”

This is one of the most memorable classic rock songs that was released in 1969, and it ended the decade on quite a brutal note. “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is musically delightful, a roots rock romp from start to finish. But its lyrics are what make this song so brutal. John Fogerty’s criticism of privilege, war, and class cut through the otherwise catchy melody of the track itself.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival was a No. 14 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1969.

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