Dean Martin had his first Top 25 single in 1948, with “That Certain Party”, a duet with Jerry Lewis. Martin spent the next almost 40 years releasing music. Although Martin’s list of hits is far too vast to mention, these are four of Martin’s best songs, which will instantly put anyone in a good mood.

“That’s Amore”

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Martin’s first Top 5 single, “That’s Amore”, was written by Harry Warren and Jack Brooks. Out in 1953, the uptempo song is part of Dean Martin Sings, Martin’s debut album.

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The singalong song says, “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie / That’s amore / When the world seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine / That’s amore.”

Before Martin included “That’s Amore” on Dean Martin Sings, the song was part of the 1953 film, The Caddy, starring Martin, Lewis, and Donna Reed.

“Everybody Loves Somebody”

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Martin had a No.1 single with “Everybody Loves Somebody”. Out in 1964, “Everybody Loves Somebody” is the title track and only single of a record that was released that same year. Irving Taylor and Ken Lane are the song’s two writers.

“Everybody Loves Somebody” starts with, “Everybody loves somebody sometime / Everybody falls in love somehow / Something in your kiss just told me / My sometime is now.”

An eight-week No. 1 hit for Martin, he is not the only person to record this song. Peggy Lee also released a version of “Everybody Loves Somebody”, as did Frank Sinatra. In fact, “Everybody Loves Somebody” was written with Sinatra in mind.

Everybody Loves Somebody gave Martin his only Grammy nomination of his career.

“Somewhere There’s A Someone”

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Martin’s “Somewhere There’s A Someone” came out in 1966, on an album of the same name. Baker Knight is the sole writer of “Somewhere There’s A Someone”.

A song of hope, “Somewhere There’s A Someone” says, “Somewhere there’s a someone for everyone / Somewhere there’s a someone for me / And I’ll search my whole life through / Until I find a love that’s true / For I know somewhere there’s a someone for me.”

“Somewhere There’s A Someone” is the first of five hit singles that Martin released in 1966. This song is his most successful of the year.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside

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Granted, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” might be considered a holiday song. However, it is also a Martin classic. Written by Frank Loesser, Martin’s version came out in 1959.

The song begins with, “(I really can’t stay) But, baby, it’s cold outside / (I’ve got to go away) But, baby, it’s cold outside / (This evening has been) Been hoping that you’d drop in / (So very nice) I’ll hold your hands they’re just like ice.”

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” remains a Christmas classic. Still, Margaret Whiting and Johnny Mercer first released this song in May of 1949.

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