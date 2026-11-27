If there is any one certainty about my little Honda Civic named Rhonda (the predecessor of my first Honda, named Wanda), it’s that the main genre blasting through my very worn-out speakers will be classic rock. Specifically, these five classic rock songs from 1969.

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker

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No disrespect to The Beatles or, in turn, Ringo Starr, but Joe Cocker’s version of “With A Little Help From My Friends” is the rendition of this Sgt. Pepper’s track that I find myself returning to again and again. Cocker’s soulful interpretation is hard to beat, as is the opportunity to sing along to the airtight background harmonies.

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“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” by Crosby, Stills & Nash

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David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash proved just how powerful three guitars and three voices could really be with “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”. This track is so evocative of the particular era in which it came to be that it’s hard not to feel wistful and nostalgic while listening. And what better place for wistful daydreaming than the car?

“Cinnamon Girl” by Neil Young

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I’m not alone in saying that my favorite Neil Young era is squarely in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and “Cinnamon Girl” is a large reason why. The jangly, almost psychedelic production makes it feel like you’re listening to the track through an auditory hallucination. Young’s guitar does little to dissuade you from leaning into that feeling.

“Honky Tonk Women” by The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones offer plenty of rambunctious, carefree attitude throughout their entire catalogue. But it’s especially present in “Honky Tonk Women”. The 1969 classic rock cut is perfect for delivering a boost of energy when you’re on hour seven of a twelve-hour car ride. For a few minutes, anyway, you can pretend like your butt isn’t falling asleep and your neck isn’t killing you.

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum

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One of my all-time favorite songs of all time, let alone from the classic rock canon of 1969, is “Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum. I don’t know of many other one-hit wonders that have hit me so wonderfully over the years. From the fat, fuzzy guitar tone to the quintessentially 60s background harmonies, something about this song just scratches an itch in my brain I didn’t even know I had until the track starts playing.

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