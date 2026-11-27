Tom Petty is an artist whose songs work at any age. When we’re young, we’re left in awe of what we hear. As we age, his magic takes a more tangible form. We start to hear his lyrics with new ears, understanding what he meant with his often profound yet simple ideas.

“Time To Move On”

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“It’s time to move on, it’s time to get going / What lies ahead, I have no way of knowing / But under my feet, baby, grass is growing / It’s time to move on, time to get going,” the lyrics to “Time To Move On” read. This song really starts to seep in once you’re old enough to understand life’s difficult decisions. To stay or to go? That’s a roadblock we often come across in life. This song gives us license to leap to somewhere new.

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“Sometime later / Getting the words wrong / Wasting the meaning / And losing the rhyme,” Petty sang later on in the track, acknowledging the potential for missteps in life. But despite those pitfalls, Petty sets his course full steam ahead. As we get older, we all come to terms with the fact that there is really nothing to do but keep moving forward.

“I Won’t Back Down”

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This is one of Petty’s most famous songs. “Well, I won’t back down / No, I won’t back down / You could stand me up at the gates of Hell / But I won’t back down,” the familiar lyrics read. As we age, we’re confronted with our beliefs; the lines we won’t cross. This song makes much more sense once we’ve had our backs pushed up against the wall once or twice.

“Hey, baby / There ain’t no easy way out / Hey, I will stand my ground / And I won’t back down,” the lyrics continue. This is a rallying cry for life’s impasses. You don’t reach adulthood without butting heads with someone or something. This song reminds us that standing firm in what we believe in is essential.

“Southern Accents”

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“There’s a southern accent, where I come from / The young ‘uns call it country / The Yankees call it dumb,” the lyrics to “Southern Accents” read. This song saw Petty take a look at where he came from. Not all of his listeners may be from the South, but reckoning with your roots is a path most of us take in adulthood.

Whether you moved away from home or are still planted firmly there, our identity is paramount to understanding ourselves as we age. This song saw Petty plant his flag in the South, reminding everyone he was a Florida boy at heart. In return, this song helps us do the same with wherever we come from.

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