Artistic trends are like oceanic tides. Some flow to the forefront of the global zeitgeist before ebbing into the background to make room for the next style or preference ready to take precedence. Thus, there is a wellspring of music that sounds like it could be from a different decade, both because the other eras are subsequent periods obviously influenced by said music and because that music inevitably borrowed from a decade that came before it. In the case of these four rock songs from the 1970s, some sound older, others sound younger, and some sound both.

“The Joker” by Steve Miller Band

Play video

First up is Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker”, which one could argue is far too campy to come from any other era of rock songs than the 1970s. However, we’d argue that there is a laid-back, stoner rock vibe to this track that seems to be right in line with pop music from the 1990s and early 2000s. In another world, Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker” could be a Sugar Ray-style, late-90s summer jam á la “Every Morning” or “Someday”.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Play video

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac is one of the most iconic rock songs of all time, let alone just the 1970s. Indeed, this hit single from Rumours became a sort of blueprint for rock and pop music, invariably influencing the popular music of the next several decades. Consequently, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” almost sounds like it could be from the disco-tinged early 1980s or the shoegaze romanticism of the 1990s or the four-on-the-floor dance beats of the 21st century.

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

Play video

Talking Heads released “Psycho Killer” in 1977, and the track quickly became one of their most popular. Listening with “fresh” ears, though, this song almost sounds like it came out of the grimy indie rock era of the early 2000s. Think: Franz Ferdinand, The Strokes, or Arctic Monkeys. Of course, all of these bands were born from the very new wave and post-punk elements that Talking Heads set into motion in the late 1970s. Still, it’s interesting to reflect on how much the radio-friendly rock songs of the early 2000s harkened back to the latter half of the 1970s.

“Heart Of The Country” by Paul and Linda McCartney

Play video

Paul and Linda McCartney only released one album under this duo moniker before nesting this collaboration under Wings. Ram came out in May 1971, with Paul fresh off his very public, highly scrutinized Beatles breakup. The McCartneys’ saccharine ode to domesticity and rural living seemed to be an obvious move away from the glamorized and contentious rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle that had defined the previous decade. “Heart Of The Country” is one of those songs that simultaneously sounds like it could come from the late 1950s, á la Roger Miller, or the early 2000s, á la Jason Mraz.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images