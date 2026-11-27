The Beatles didn’t get the same chance to grow old together as many of their peers did. They weren’t the most enduring 1960s band, calling it quits after just ten years. Moreover, John Lennon’s death ended any hope of the band cashing in on a reunion. All in all, they burned very brightly for a brief moment, only to fizzle out and have their fuse cut.

But, according to Paul McCartney, there was an element of a reunion in the 1990s when “The Threetles” hopped back in the studio to rework some of Lennon’s old demos. According to Macca, Lennon’s “ghost” was present, marking the closest fans got to seeing their favorite band back together.

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The Eerie Studio Moments That Made “The Threetles” Feel as Though John Lennon Was Back in the 1990s

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In the 1990s, McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison reunited to pick up where Lennon left off on several demos: “Free As A Bird”, “Real Love”, and “Now And Then”. These songs gave them a proximity to Lennon a decade or so after his death. That fact became even more true when eerie things started happening in the studio. These unexplained circumstances prompted one conclusion: Lennon must’ve been there in spirit.

While recording “Free As A Bird”, the three surviving members noticed some odd happenings. From a white peacock the band saw as proof of his presence to other ghostly noises and interference, it’s hard to argue that Lennon’s spirit wanted to collaborate with his bandmates once more.

“There were a lot of strange goings-on in the studio,” McCartney once said. “Noises that shouldn’t have been there and equipment doing all manner of weird things. There was just an overall feeling that John was around. We put one of those spoof backward recordings on the end of the single for a laugh to give all those Beatles nuts something to do. I think it was the line of a George Formby song. Then we were listening to the finished single in the studio one night, and it gets to the end, and it goes, ‘zzzwrk nggggwaaahhh jooohn lennnnnon qwwwrk’. I swear to God. We were like, ‘It’s John. He likes it!’”

Of course, there’s no way to say definitively that Lennon’s spirit came back to haunt a studio session, but it’s a nice idea, isn’t it? If his former bandmates felt his presence, then who are any of us to say otherwise?

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns