In 1999, the 90s came to a close and the 2000s set out to dominate charts with bubblegum pop and R&B magic. It was artists like Christina Aguilera, the Backstreet Boys, and even Smash Mouth that came to the forefront. Here are a few songs from the year 1999 that are still some of the best that pop music has to offer, and modern music fans can still get down to them.

“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

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Who doesn’t love Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”? Aguilera recorded this song for her self-titled debut album, which she released during her senior year of high school. To this day, it still has one of the catchiest choruses from the late 90s. Of her debut album, Aguilera shared in an interview with Billboard:

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“I’m most proud of how the album introduced me to the world and how well it was received,” she explained. “I was young, but knew I wanted to make music that had depth, meaning, and range – so this album provided the perfect launch pad for a career I’m forever grateful for.”

“I Want It That Way” by The Backstreet Boys

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This song is just classic. I think it’s safe to assume that everyone has heard “I Want It That Way” a time or two. It’s kind of impossible not to have. This track went No. 1 in more than 25 countries and peaked at No. 6 in the US on the Billboard Hot 100. Although there have been plenty of people who have deemed the lyrics of “I Want It That Way” confusing, it’s impossible to deny that the words are unforgettable.

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake

Tell me why

I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way.

“All Star” by Smash Mouth

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As is true of many 90s favorites, “All Star” by Smash Mouth appeals to the underdogs of the world. This one was written with Smash Mouth’s fans in mind. Many of them felt like outcasts, based on fan mail that the band received. Similar to “I Want It That Way”, “All Star” was an international success and has since been used in several movies, perhaps most notably Shrek.

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