In the 1990s, new sounds and musical styles were exploding all over the airwaves. If you flicked on your favorite radio station, chances were you heard songs from artists you’d never heard of and never could have imagined.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that stood out in the moment and deserve another listen or five now. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that are so underrated it’s practically criminal.

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“Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 from ‘Hand On The Torch’ (1993)

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They don’t make ’em like this anymore. Indeed, many hip-hop heads say that the 1990s were a golden age for rap music. And “Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 is a prime example of why. The lyrics are fun and fresh. The music hearkens back to the era when jazz was at the center of culture. The song provides a visceral sense of positive energy. It inspires. In fact, it’s hard to listen to this song and not want to go out and do something good afterwards. Maybe you should call your mom. Maybe you want to go for a jog. Maybe you head to your bedroom to write your own song. Whatever it is, the track is great and too underrated.

“Freak Like Me” by Adina Howard from ‘Do You Wanna Ride?’ (1995)

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R&B music in the 1990s was incredible. This is another song that they don’t make anymore. We need to bring back old school R&B, and we need to do it quickly. The stuff is so smooth and fun. Just check out “Freak Like Me” by Adina Howard. The song sticks to your ribs like a good meal. It’s sumptuous, unctuous. It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to comb your hair, put on your best shirt, and head out into the world to show everyone you still got it. You can thank Howard for all that.

“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis from ‘Now In A Minute’ (1996)

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It’s important to appreciate a song that is so catchy it feels like a powerful magnet. Some pop tracks can fall flat. But “I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis is the kind of song you never forget after you’ve heard it just once. The chorus is like glue. As the beat plays and Lewis sings, your heart prepares for the climactic moment. Then when it hits, you’re lost in perfect pop production. It’s worth remembering. Heck, it’s worth singing along with at the top of your lungs.

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