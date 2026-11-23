A song really isn’t a song without a solid melody. When it comes to the following pop songs from 1972, their melodies are so unbelievably good and catchy that listeners still find fresh interest in them, decades after they first hit the airwaves. Let’s take a look and get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

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This one-hit wonder should have had better success on the charts, but they at least got their flowers with the soft pop-rock jam, “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”. This iconic 1972 pop hit dominated the charts when it was released, topping both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart. The lyrics are a treat alone, detailing a barmaid at a seaport who longs for her love, whose one true love (sadly) is the sea. But the melody of this song is what really drives home its legendary status.

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“I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash from ‘I Can See Clearly Now’

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Remember this reggae-soul classic from Johnny Nash? That chorus, that melody… It’s truly an unforgettable piece of work, one that will absolutely get stuck in your head after just one listen. “I Can See Clearly Now” was an unsurprising hit for Nash, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

Listen closely to that killer instrumental break, and you’ll hear an early example of how synths were used in the early 70s, à la Francis Monkman’s Moog.

“Ben” by Michael Jackson from ‘Ben’

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Michael Jackson was a shoo-in for our list of pop songs from 1972 with memorable melodies. “Ben” was a pretty hefty hit for MJ. And it marked his first No. 1 hit in the United States as a solo artist. And he was only 14 years old when it hit the airwaves.

“Ben” by Michael Jackson topped the Hot 100 chart in 1972. It also reached No. 7 on the UK Singles charts. The song would kick off an absolutely legendary career, leading to Jackson’s title as the King of Pop.

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