Some legends will live forever—especially when it comes to country radio. Some artists create songs with such incredible messages, incredible sounds, or incredible feelings that humanity just never wants to let go. And that’s exactly what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three tracks from one particular icon that we know we’ll hear long into the future. Indeed, these are three Dolly Parton songs we know we’ll hear forever on country radio.

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

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Not only is Dolly Parton at her peppiest in this 1980 song from the film of the same name, but the track “9 To 5” is and always will be supremely relatable to all adults. We all know what it feels like to wake up in the morning, tired and unready for the workday ahead. We have to get out of bed, attend to our morning grooming, and chug a cup of coffee just to feel at least a little bit alive again. Well, Parton puts all of that rigamarole into this tune, and it’s amazing. In just a few lines, the country star ingratiates herself with the working public for the rest of time.

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“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

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Love has long been the subject of popular music. Today, after our last count, there are exactly 18,945,202 love songs out in the world (or thereabouts). Well, given all that, it takes a lot to rise above and be the love song. But that’s exactly what Parton was able to do on the 1974 offering, “I Will Always Love You”. The track somehow does two things at once: it expresses devotion for the self (Parton) and the other (the person she is leaving). It’s a masterful stroke of songwriting, and we’ll be hearing versions of it—from Parton’s to Whitney Houston’s to many others—forever.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

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Never has there ever been a more scathing diss track. Again, on this tune, Parton offers a two-pronged attack. She completely eviscerates Jolene, a woman who was trying to take Parton’s husband from her, but she doesn’t do it from a position of power. She does it with a self-deprecating bent, and it’s masterful. If Parton took Jolene down with power punches, it might not have been as effective. Instead, it was a plea. And that plea will be on country radio forever and ever.

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