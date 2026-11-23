The year 1969 was an incredible one, as it served as a bookend (both musically and otherwise) to one of the most revolutionary decades of the 20th century. And plenty of hits that made it to the airwaves and the top of the charts in 1969 were favorites among 60s teens. Let’s get nostalgic and look at a few chart-toppers from that year, shall we?

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies from ‘Everything’s Archie’

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It’s a very real bubblegum pop song from a very fictional band. But that didn’t stop “Sugar, Sugar” from reaching the top of the charts in 1969. This hit was written by real living-and-breathing songwriters Jeff Barry and Andy Kim. It was performed by similarly real studio musicians under the title The Archies. The cartoon band might have been one of the earliest examples of musicians using fictional or animated avatars instead of showing their real faces. And, considering how popular Archie Comics were at the time, listeners resonated with the song in a big way.

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“Sugar, Sugar” peaked at No. 1 across the board in the US, UK, Canada, and much of Europe.

“Get Back” by The Beatles with Billy Preston from ‘Let It Be’

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There was no avoiding a Beatles track on our list of 1969 hits that 60s teens loved. “Get Back” was one of the last singles released by the legendary outfit before their inevitable breakup in 1970.

The group didn’t skimp on quality. With a little help from session legend Billy Preston, “Get Back” ended up becoming one of the band’s most deeply loved singles from their later career. And it was a wild smash hit on the charts. This rock classic peaked at No. 1 on the mainstream charts around the world, including the US and UK.

“Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley

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This later-career gem from Elvis Presley was one of a few hits from 1969 that really resonated with 60s teens at the time. It’s a cover of a Mark James song from the year prior. But Presley lent some country rock flavor to his version of “Suspicious Minds” and turned it into a hit in 1969. The song soared to the top of the charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, Canada Top Singles, and Australian charts.

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