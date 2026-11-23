The early 1970s were an interesting time in rock ‘n’ roll history. Remnants of the flower power ethereality of the 1960s persisted. But the early 1970s had a harder edge to it. And indeed, this was almost certainly a byproduct of the tremendous social unrest and upheaval of the previous decade. This combination of soft and hard felt good at the time. Much of the music also feels good today, including these four classic songs from 1971 that every baby boomer can likely still sing by heart (including the guitar riffs).

“Rock And Roll” by Led Zeppelin

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Led Zeppelin first released “Rock And Roll” on Led Zeppelin IV in November 1971. The following February, they put it out as a single. The second track of the album’s A-side is among many other career-defining hits, including “Black Dog” and “Stairway To Heaven”. Even decades later, most baby boomers will be able to sing along with Robert Plant’s bluesy vocals and Jimmy Page’s driving guitar licks.

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“L.A. Woman” by The Doors

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The best kinds of feel-good rock songs let you duet with yourself as both the singer and the guitarist, and The Doors’ 1971 hit, “L.A. Woman”, certainly qualifies. Sing along to Jim Morrison’s swaggering baritone, then immediately follow up with Robby Krieger’s singing guitar parts. It’s an all-around great listen that most baby boomers can still remember by heart all these years later.

“The Witch Queen Of New Orleans” by Redbone

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Redbone’s 1971 track “The Witch Queen Of Orleans” is a feel-good song in an otherworldly, mysterious, and grooving kind of way. The swamp rock classic has the kind of trance-like repetitiveness that sucks you into the soundscape while you listen. It was a massive hit worldwide, reaching the Top 40 in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, throughout Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who

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The Who’s early 1970s work is so rebellious, defiant, and loud that it’s hard not to get swept up by its gusto. The songs’ inherent confidence instills the same kind of bravado into the listener, and that’s especially true of one of the band’s most successful songs, their 1971 single “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. The Who’s Next track is the kind of song that informed the baby boomers’ generation as much as entertained them, making this an easy one to sing along to decades later.

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