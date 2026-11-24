Baby boomer radio fans in 1970 heard some of the finest pop-rock songs to grace the airwaves. The following pop-rock classics are just a few of many great songs from the beginning of the 1970s that baby boomers still can’t get out of their heads.

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse from ‘Already’

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This catchy soft pop-rock song was a hefty hit in the UK. It topped the UK Singles chart for a whopping five whole weeks. I can see why it was so popular, considering it’s a classic. The song also saw significant success on our side of the pond, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse remains the band’s biggest hit.

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“Yellow River” by Christie from ‘Chrisie’

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Remember this pop-rock deep cut? “Yellow River” by the band Christie (led by Jeff Christie) was a similar success to “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” in the UK. “Yellow River” made it all the way to the top of the UK Singles chart. It also did well at No. 23 on the Hot 100. Funnily enough, songwriter Jeff Christie originally offered the song to The Tremeloes. They recorded it but never released it as a single. Christie decided to record it himself, and the song was an almost immediate hit.

“Reflections Of My Life” by Marmalade from ‘Reflections Of The Marmalade’

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This Scottish banger from Marmalade did numbers on the international charts. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart. A pop-rock gem that stands on its own, “Reflections Of My Life” would become Marmalade’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100.

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin from ‘Tin Tin’

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Maybe I’m biased here, but “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin is one of my favorite songs from the early 1970s. I’m sure at least a baby boomer or two would agree that this baroque pop-rock tune from 1970 is one of the finest to grace the radio that year. Produced by The Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb, “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” made it all the way to No. 20 on the Hot 100 chart. That wobbly piano melody still hits so good after all these years.

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