The Zombies hit big right out of the gate with their fantastic singles “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No”. And their album Odessey and Oracle, mostly overlooked upon its release in 1968, eventually was hailed as a classic.

A new collection called Continue Here does an amazing job of summing up the in-between years for this wonderful British group. Check out the whole thing if you can. Here are four of the finest singles from it that should certainly whet your appetite.

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“She’s Coming Home”

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The Zombies suffered at times from the fact that they weren’t as involved in the production of their music as other British Invasion bands. They watched at times as producer Ken Jones took their songs in directions that they hadn’t really intended. In a lot of cases, it was to the detriment of the band’s natural chemistry. But the Phil Spector-like approach Jones took to the verse sections of “She’s Coming Home” is quite effective. When the band kicks into gear heading to the refrain, it provides a nice contrast. It’s hard to figure why this song failed to do any damage on the singles charts in 1965, because it feels like a surefire hit listening to it now.

“Whenever You’re Ready”

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Like “She’s Coming Home”, “Whenever You’re Ready” was written by Zombies’ keyboardist Rod Argent. Listening to the two songs, you can hear the breadth of influences that affected Argent’s work. The melody of “She’s Coming Home” is based on a classical piece. As for “Whenever You’re Ready”, he was trying to pay homage to the fantastic soul group The Impressions. Doing something like that would be foolhardy without the right lead singer to bring it across. Luckily, The Zombies boasted Colin Blunstone, a naturally soulful performer, in that role. Argent tops the whole thing off with a thrilling electric piano solo before the band returns to the soaring chorus.

“Don’t Go Away”

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The Zombies, like other top British bands of the time, benefited from having multiple writers who could pen radio-friendly material. “Don’t Go Away”, written by Chris White, certainly qualifies, although it went mostly unheard as a 1966 B-side. The complexity of the track almost sneaks past you while you’re listening, because it’s never less than catchy. It’s hard to define verses and refrains within the song, in part because White keeps sending it off into different directions. Lovely guitar work from Paul Atkinson helps set the table for this one in a musical sense. Blunstone handles the slightly melancholy vibe of the vocals when not joined by the others for thrilling harmonies.

“How We Were Before”

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Colin Blunstone built an excellent solo career in the 70s after The Zombies broke up. While he had help from outside writers occasionally, he also did a lot of the songwriting on those records himself. Interestingly, it took him a while to get in the songwriting swing with the band, almost in the same way that George Harrison belatedly found his footing writing for The Beatles. “How We Were Before” is the first song for which Blunstone received a songwriting credit for the group. Gentle melodicism simply oozes through this track. Unlike other Zombies’ songs on the Continue Here collection, it starts soft and stays soft, allowing the beauty of the tune to remain front and center all the way through.

(Photo by Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images)