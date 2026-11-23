Not all worthy songs are chart toppers. Here are some songs from the 80s that became anthems without making it to the Top 10.

“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

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There’s something very anthemic about “Edge Of Seventeen”, even if it’s hard to tell exactly what Stevie Nicks is singing about. This song is part inspired by something Tom Petty’s wife said to Nicks, part inspired by the death of her uncle Jonathan, and part inspired by the death of John Lennon. There are a lot of moving pieces, and it’s definitely one of Nicks’ most beloved songs. Weirdly though, “Edge Of Seventeen” only peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

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I mean, come on, this song is epic. “Bad Reputation” has been used in countless commercials, movies, and even as part of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour. The song didn’t necessarily make a splash on the charts, though. Unless you were living in Japan. There, “Bad Reputation” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. As Kenny Laguna, who co-wrote the song, explained to Songfacts, “Bad Reputation” is literally about Joan Jett not caring about her bad reputation.

“…Joan had this bad reputation, no label would sign her – that’s why we own the records,” he shared. “It was so frustrating, we thought we should write a song about it. One day Joan said something and I said, ‘You shouldn’t do this.’ I was trying to give her the advice of an old man, but she was a teenager at the time, and she says, ‘Look, I don’t care about my bad reputation.’ I said, ‘Whoa, there’s the song.’”

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister

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This song got Twisted Sister into the Top 40, but that’s about as far as it went. Even so, there’s no denying that “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was pretty much destined to be a protest song.

We’ve got the right to choose, and

There ain’t no way we’ll lose it

This is our life, this is our song

We’ll fight the powers that be, just

Don’t pick our destiny, ’cause

You don’t know us, you don’t belong.

In 2012, Republican candidate Paul Ryan would actually use “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as part of his presidential campaign. Twisted Sister wasn’t all too thrilled about his use of the song, as they didn’t agree with his policies. But still, it’s a good example of how the song is an anthem, nonetheless. Donald Trump also used the song for part of his 2016 campaign.

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