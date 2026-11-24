By the mid-1970s, the now-revered sounds of the decade were in full swing. So many great songs came out in that time period, including these three Top 10 hits from 1974. They are so good, it’s pretty much a guarantee that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Back Home Again” by John Denver

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John Denver is the only writer of “Back Home Again”. The song is the title track of a record that also came out in 1974.

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A song that celebrates returning home, “Back Home Again” says, “Hey, it’s good to be back home again / Sometimes this old farm feels like a long lost friend / Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.”

“Back Home Again” reached the top of both Billboard’s Adult Contemporary and Country charts. It also hit the Top 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

This song is one of three crossover hits Denver had in 1974. Before this song, he released “Annie’s Song”. After “Back Home Again”, Denver dropped “Sweet Surrender”. That song is part of his live album, An Evening With John Denver.

“Mockingbird” by Carly Simon and James Taylor

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Carly Simon and James Taylor were married when they released “Mockingbird” together. “Mockingbird” is part of Simon’s Hotcakes album.

“Mockingbird” is actually a cover of a song that was first released by Inez Foxx and her brother, Charlie Foxx. Billed as Inez and Charlie Foxx, they are the only two writers of “Mockingbird”. “Mockingbird” is also the duo’s only big hit.

The song begins with, “Everybody, have you heard / He’s gonna buy me a mockingbird / And if that mockingbird don’t sing / He’s gonna buy me a diamond ring.”

Simon wrote or co-wrote all but two of the songs on Hotcakes. In addition to this one, the only other song she didn’t write for the record is the title track. That song was written by Taylor.

“The Streak” by Ray Stevens

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By 1974, Ray Stevens had spent almost two decades releasing both serious and humorous songs. But few songs are known by Stevens as much as “The Streak”. The only hit single from his Boogity Boogity album, Stevens wrote “The Streak” by himself.

The chorus says in part, “Oh, yes, they call him the Streak (Look at that, look at that) / He likes to show off his physique (Look at that, look at that) / If there’s an audience to be found / He’ll be streakin’ around / Invitin’ public critique.”

Streaking, running sans clothes, was a popular stunt when Stevens wrote this song. He got the idea to write “The Streak” from a newspaper headline. “The Streak” became a three-week No. 1 hit.

Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns