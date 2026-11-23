Neil Young was one voice that helped pioneer country rock in the 1960s, before it took off in the decade that followed. Through the three bands below, Young blended the two genres seamlessly. Rock was never the same after these groups made it big.

[RELATED: Born 81 Years Ago Today in Canada, the Folk-Rock Legend Dubbed the “Godfather of Grunge” and Twice Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame]

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Buffalo Springfield

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Buffalo Springfield was a foundational country-rock band. Consisting of Young, Stephen Stills, Richie Furay, Bruce Palmer, and Dewey Martin, the band married psychedelic sounds with country tinges. Their songs not only transformed rock but also defined an entire generation.

“There’s battle lines being drawn / Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong / Young people speaking their minds /Are getting so much resistance from behind,” the lyrics to one of their most pivotal tracks, “For What It’s Worth”, read. This song in particular became a rallying cry for disgruntled youth and a touchstone for many rockers wanting to try out the genre’s new, softer side.

Crazy Horse

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Crazy Horse may be a backing band for Young, but they are much more than that. This creative partnership delivered some of the most important country rock tracks of the 1960s, including “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere”, “Cinnamon Girl”, and “Down By The River”.

“I think I’d like to go / back home / And take it easy / There’s a woman that / I’d like to get to know / Living there,” the lyrics to “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” read. Crazy Horse has helped Young deliver his stunning, unique brand of country/folk-leaning rock for decades.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

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Though Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were primarily a folk-rock group, they used some traditional country instrumentation. That included pedal steel and acoustic storytelling. Despite their particular genre classification, this supergroup did plenty for the 1970s country rock boom.

“Tin soldiers and Nixon coming / We’re finally on our own / This summer I hear the drumming / Four dead in Ohio / Gotta get down to it, soldiers are cutting us down / Should have been gone long ago / What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground / How can you run when you know,” the lyrics to one of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s biggest songs, “Ohio”, read. This band transformed culture with their lyrics and, through their instrumentation, rock as a whole.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)