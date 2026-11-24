These songs live up to expectations. Here are a few songs from 1986 that sound exactly like their titles.

“Dancing On The Ceiling” by Lionel Richie

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“Dancing On The Ceiling” literally sounds like a celebration from the get-go. The song opens with what sounds like a few guys walking into a party and is followed by a few cheers from other party guests. This song is just plain fun and makes it pretty much impossible not to feel like you’re “Dancing On The Ceiling”.

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“Take Me Home” by Phil Collins

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“Take Me Home” wraps up Phil Collins‘ solo album No Jacket Required, which includes other popular hits like “One More Night”. This song feels like heading home after a long, life-changing journey. Then again, though, all of Phil Collins’ songs kind of feel like that in one way or another. Apparently, the meaning of “Take Me Home” has a pretty unexpected backstory. Inspired by the novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Collins wanted to write a song about a patient in a mental institution. This makes the refrain take on a whole new meaning.

“Take, take me home / ‘Cause I don’t remember / Take, take me home, oh Lord / ‘Cause I’ve been a prisoner all my life.”

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

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Hearing this song literally takes our breath away. “Take My Breath Away” was written for the 1986 movie Top Gun, and the song was initially offered to another band called The Motels. Berlin ended up singing “Take My Breath Away”, and it became a No. 1 hit for the group on the Billboard Hot 100. I don’t know exactly what it is that makes this song so special. Perhaps it’s Terri Nunn’s vocals that really give the song that otherworldly sound.

“American Storm” by Bob Seger

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This song, at least to me, sounds like Bruce Springsteen and Journey had a lovechild. Even though the infectious melody makes this song sound like it’s a pump-up jam, “American Storm” is actually about drug abuse, specifically cocaine. Bob Seger told The New York Times: “…The key line in ‘American Storm’ is ‘You never feel the need.’ You never feel anything when you’re on drugs. You’re numb. You’re afraid to feel for one reason or another, and that’s why you turn to drugs. I want to see people not do that.”

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