Mick Jagger is a legendary musician, but he’s also more than that. Mentioning his name is shorthand for the swaggering, dangerous appeal of a rock star. He’s an emblem of the genre in a way none of his peers can match. The three songs below use Mick Jagger’s singular appeal in their lyrics, using his name as a cultural reference. In return, these songs have helped keep The Rolling Stones’ members’ legacy alive.

“Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera

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Of course, we have to start here. This song makes Jagger a caricature of a man with it all. “I don’t need to try to control you / Look into my eyes, and I’ll own you / With them moves like Jagger / I’ve got them moves like Jagger,” the memorable, if a little heavy-handed, lyrics read. The narrator steps into Jagger’s shoes for a minute, trying to drum up the same power as his stage presence has on a crowd. It’s the perfect use of the mental image we all have of The Stones frontman.

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Though this song isn’t about Jagger in any real way, it certainly introduced many in the younger generation to the legendary rocker’s singular appeal.

“Tik Tok” by Kesha

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In a similar vein, Kesha made her love of the Stones frontman known in her name-making track, “TikTok”. Like Maroon 5’s hit, this song makes an emblem of Jagger’s sex appeal. “Ain’t got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer / Ain’t got no money in my pocket, but I’m already here / And now the dudes are linin’ up ’cause they hear we got swagger / But we kick ’em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger,” she sings in this 2009 staple.

For the young people in 2009, “Jagger” wasn’t a super recognizable name. But this reference seeped into public consciousness, likely laying the groundwork for many future Stones fans who heard “TikTok” in childhood.

“Big Shot” by Billy Joel

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Lastly, we have this Billy Joel staple. Though this song doesn’t mention Jagger by name, it’s still very much about him. The iconic piano rocker was inspired by The Stones frontman and his then-wife, Bianca Jagger.

“Well, you went uptown riding in your limousine / With your fine Park Avenue clothes / You had the Dom Pérignon in your hand / And the spoon up your nose,” the lyrics read, generating a mental picture of what the life of a rocker as big as Jagger must be like.

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