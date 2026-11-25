Whether you’re heading back to your hometown for the holidays or might find yourself visiting the place you grew up, there’s something about a nostalgic and almost lonesome soundtrack that makes the drive all that more introspective. The following three country hits from 1975 are perfect for a long drive, headed toward a home you haven’t been to in a long time.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell from ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’

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“There’ll be a load of compromisin’ / On the road to my horizon / But I’m gonna be where the lights are shinin’ on me.”

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This classic by Glen Campbell is about an aspiring country star who is waiting for their time to shine. However, anyone who was born and raised near Nashville might have a sentimental attitude toward this song. Certain lines are all about reminiscing about certain parts of the Tennessee city, and it would make for the perfect soundtrack for going back home to Nashville.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell was a hefty international hit in 1975. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Singles, and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts all at the same time.

“Movin’ On” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers from ‘Keep Movin’ On’

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“All-night country music keeps ’em going / And Will and Sonny keep on moving on / A good hot cup of coffee is waiting up ahead / And the rhythm of the highway hums along.”

Merle Haggard and The Strangers dropped this beautiful country tune back in 1975. “Movin’ On” is your classic truck-driving country tune from an era where the microgenre was especially popular. This song would honestly be perfect for any road trip playlist. But if you’re heading home, it hits particularly hard.

“Movin’ On” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1975. It also made it to No. 15 on Canada’s country chart as well.

“Tryin’ To Beat The Morning Home” by T. G. Sheppard from ‘T. G. Sheppard’

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“Lord, I know I’ve tried many times before / But this time I really mean it, so help me / Trying to beat the morning home.”

One of the more underrated country hits from 1975, T. G. Sheppard’s “Tryin’ To Beat The Morning Home” is a somewhat dark country song about a man who struggles with what we can assume is alcoholism, but his wife continues to be there for him despite his issues. It’s sad, to say the least, but the overall theme about trying to beat the morning sunlight home makes for a particularly brooding playlist about heading home after being gone for a long while.

“Tryin’ To Beat The Morning Home” by T. G. Sheppard was a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and just managed to nudge its way into the Hot 100 chart at No. 95.

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