Each of these soft rock songs from the 1970s instills a sense of calm. If you ever need something to help you slow down, these three rock classics will do the trick.

“A Horse With No Name” by America

Play video

“On the first part of the journey / I was lookin’ at all the life / There were plants and birds and rocks and things / There was sand and hills and rings / The first thing I met was a fly with a buzz,” the lyrics to America’s “A Horse With No Name” read. This song has a tempo that feels like trotting down a pastoral road somewhere out west. Listening to this song puts you in that saddle wherever you are.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name / It felt good to be out of the rain / In the desert, you can remember your name / ‘Cause there ain’t no one for to give you no pain,” the iconic chorus continues. This is the kind of song that will transport you somewhere else; somewhere with wide open spaces and less hustle and bustle.

“Make It With You” by Bread

Play video

“Hey, have you ever tried / Really reaching out for the other side? / I may be climbing on rainbows / But baby, here goes / Dreams, they’re for those who sleep / Life is for us to keep / And if you’re wondering what this song is leading to,” the lyrics to Bread’s “Make It With You” read. This song is mellow, to say the least. This track helps listeners’ cares melt away with smooth vocals and tender instrumentation.

“I wanna make it with you / I really think that we could make it, girl,” the chorus reads, delivering a timeless tale of devotion. This is a comforting song both thematically and sonically. You’ll have no trouble relaxing while listening to this track.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Play video

“Now here you go again / You say you want your freedom / Well, who am I to keep you down? / It’s only right that you should / Play the way you feel it / But listen carefully / To the sound of your loneliness,” Stevie Nicks sings in this timeless 1970s soft rock hit. This song has proved endlessly enduring. In the decades since its release, this track has remained a high point in rock history. It’s anthemic in a way, but it’s also soothing. You can just as easily chill out to this song as be amped up by it.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images