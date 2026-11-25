There are so many songs and anthems from the 50s that are easily recognizable. Here are a few tracks that may not be chart gold but are definitely iconic pop culture pieces nonetheless.

“Shout” by The Isley Brothers

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“Shout” is a fantastic example of a song that ended up becoming much bigger culturally in comparison to how well it did on the charts. In 1959, the song only made it to No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100. If we’re considering the amount of party playlists this one has been on, however, the numbers really aren’t adding up.

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This song was kind of created spontaneously, at least initially. In lots of their performances in the late 50s, The Isley Brothers had a tradition of ending their set by singing “Lonely Teardrops”, a Jackie Wilson song. At one performance, the audience loved their version of the song so much that they added a call-and-response at the end. That’s where the “you know you make me wanna… shout!” comes from.

“I Walk The Line” by Johnny Cash

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“I Walk The Line” gave Johnny Cash his first No. 1…on the Billboard country chart. On the Billboard chart, though, the song made it to the Top 20. That might not be No. 1 status, but it’s certainly enough to solidify Cash as a crossover star.

“Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry

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Oh come on, everybody knows this one, especially when Christmas comes to town. This Holiday favorite has been covered by countless artists: Keith Richards, Sister Hazel, Foo Fighters, and Cher, just to name a few. When it came out, though, it only managed to peak at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it did eventually find its way to the No. 10 position on the Billboard chart, but it took about six decades for “Run Rudolph Run” to do so. Long before that week in early 2021, though, the song had already become a Christmas staple.

“C’mon Everybody” by Eddie Cochran

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If you look at rock and roll singer Eddie Cochran’s catalog, “C’mon Everybody” is one of his biggest tracks. Back in the day, though, it only made it to No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since the late 50s, “C’mon Everybody” has become an easily recognizable tune, and one that has become even more memorable thanks to its use in Levi’s promotional material and Hershey advertisements.

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