3 Country Pop Songs From the 2000s That Walked the Line Between Mainstream and Honky-Tonk

In the early 2000s, country pop songs reigned supreme on the radio. It really was the golden era for crossover country hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And when it comes to the following country pop gems, they each managed to balance that honky-tonk sound with the glittery manufactured pop sound of the turn of the century. That’s not exactly easy to do. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Days Go By” by Keith Urban from ‘Be Here’ (2004)

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Keith Urban is an artist who is quite good at balancing country, rock, and pop sounds in his music, particularly in his early 2000s catalog. “Days Go By” is a fine example of that talent. The production of this 2004 tune is slick and clean enough for pop radio while still maintaining that classic country guitar sound.

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“Days Go By” by Keith Urban was a No. 1 hit on both the Canadian and US country charts. It was also a crossover hit at No. 31 on the Hot 100 chart.

“The Way You Love Me” by Faith Hill from ‘Breathe’ (2000)

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This song was a shoo-in for our list of beautifully balanced country pop songs from the 2000s. This turn-of-the-century classic is unmistakably pop, but also has enough country elements (and that country-specific emotional tone) to balance the line between both genres. And, of course, Faith Hill’s voice is stunning.

“The Way You Love Me” by Faith Hill was a charting hit across the board globally. The track peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“Comin’ To Your City” by Big & Rich from ‘Comin’ To Your City’ (2005)

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A little bit country, a little bit rock, and enough power to get it on the Hot 100 chart. Big & Rich were excellent at putting together 2000s-era classics that touched on multiple genres while still having that notable country sound. “Comin’ To Your City” is just one of many examples from the duo. This song is rowdy country music put together with pop-rock production, and it just works.

“Comin’ To Your City” by Big & Rich was a No. 21 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart but missed the Top 40 on the Hot 100 when it peaked at No. 72.

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