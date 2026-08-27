3 Country Songs From 1991 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Country music in the early 90s became part of a massive transformation in country music. In 1991, some of the best country songs were released, songs that are still revered today, including these three songs. They are all so good—and so memorable—that it’s likely that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” by Alan Jackson

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Alan Jackson’s second consecutive No.1 single is “Don’t Rock The Jukebox”. It is the title track and first single from Jackson’s sophomore album. Although early in his career, “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” became an indication of Jackson’s loyalty to traditional country music.

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The song says, “Don’t rock the jukebox / I wanna hear George Jones / My heart ain’t ready / For the Rolling Stones / I don’t feel like rockin’ / Since my baby’s gone / So don’t rock the jukebox / Play me a country song.”

“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” was nominated for three CMA Awards, including Song of the Year.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

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One of the most popular country songs of all time, “She’s In Love With The Boy” is Trisha Yearwood’s first single. It also happens to be her first No. 1 hit. The song, on her eponymous debut album, was written by Jon Ims.

A sweet love story, “She’s In Love With The Boy” says, “She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / And even if they have to run away / She’s gonna marry that boy someday.”

“Shameless” by Garth Brooks

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On Ropin’ The Wind, Garth Brooks’ third studio album, is “Shameless”. The song was written by Billy Joel. “Shameless” first appears on Joel’s Storm Front album. A two-week No.1 hit for Brooks, it remains part of his live shows today.

Brooks heard “Shameless” when he got home from traveling. Unbeknownst to him, he had received six CDs of Joel’s in the mail, as part of a subscription music service he belonged to at the time.

“One of his songs really captured me, a song called ‘Shameless’,” Brooks recalls. “I kept watching it. And when he did not release it as a single, we contacted his people in the hopes that we could cut it. His people sent us a letter acknowledging that he knew who I was and was very honored that I was cutting it. That was quite a compliment for me then, as it is now.”

“Shameless” begins with, “Well, I’m shameless when it comes to loving you / I’ll do anything you want me to / I’ll do anything at all.”

Interestingly, Yearwood, whom Brooks would marry in 2005, sings background vocals on Ropin’ The Wind.

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