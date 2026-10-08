3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 50+ Years Old

Some country songs, no matter how old they might be, still manage to entice listeners. When it comes to the following country songs from the 1970s, specifically, each track manages to have a fresh and inspiring energy that keeps new listeners coming back for more.

“Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson from ‘Wanted: The Outlaws!’ (1976)

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This outlaw country classic has that beautiful touch of Americana to it that Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings often brought whenever they worked together. The song was originally released by Jennings as a solo work several years prior. However, it’s his duet version with Nelson that most people remember. And that’s because it still sounds so good, decades later.

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The duet version of “Good Hearted Woman” was a No. 25 crossover hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also topped the Hot Country Songs chart and did quite well in Canada.

“If We Make It Through December” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers from ‘If We Make It Through December’ (1973)

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Merle Haggard’s working-class anthem still resonates with listeners today. And it manages to still sound contemporary without the polish and gloss of pop-leaning production. It’s a humble song, but also larger than life after all these years. Considering the song is about trying to look at the bright side of living through economic hardship, plenty of listeners, no matter what time period they might be from, still get something out of it.

“If We Make It Through December” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers was a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. The track also made it to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Desperado” by Linda Ronstadt from ‘Don’t Cry Now’ (1973)

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This song was originally an Eagles classic. But when Linda Ronstadt covered “Desperado” not long after Eagles released it, she turned the song into a memorable country classic. Even Don Henley himself said, “that song [‘Desperado’] didn’t get much attention until Linda Ronstadt recorded it.”

This entry on our list of country songs from the 1970s that still sound fresh didn’t chart, as it wasn’t released as a single initially. But if Ronstadt opted to do so, it would have been a smash, without a doubt.

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