3 Country Songs From the 1970s We Hear All the Time in Lobbies and Waiting Rooms

When you’re sitting and waiting for someone to call your name at a job interview or in some doctor’s office, music sometimes is your only companion. As you sit there, tapping your toes in suspense, certain songs can help pass the time.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day we hear often as we wait. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s we hear all the time in lobbies and waiting rooms.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell from ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ (1975)

Play video

Waiting rooms and lobbies can be very boring. But that’s where music comes in. Songs can fill a room with any kind of energy, from smooth and acoustic to raucous and rhythmic. But when “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell comes on the overhead speakers, what you feel most likely is a sense of triumph. You hear the swelling vocals and big melodies from Campbell. The song fills your soul with hope and confidence. And that’s just what you need while you wait.

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

Play video

While people spend their days shopping and looking for all sorts of things to buy, what we really need at the end of the day is love. And there is no country artist more loving than Dolly Parton. Her 1974 hit single “I Will Always Love You” will be part of popular culture forever. That means it will show up in movies, TV shows, and even in waiting rooms for the rest of time. But as you sit there, hoping for your name to be called and to get this appointment over, listen to Parton sing about how much she cares. It will make things easier and time pass quicker.

“Lucille” by Kenny Rogers from ‘Kenny Rogers’ (1977)

Play video

Of all the artists to ever sing a country tune, few are more beloved than Kenny Rogers. If the man ran for office in the 1970s, he surely would have won! But instead of President Rogers, we got singer Rogers. And his music seems to show up today in places you might not even expect, including waiting rooms and lobbies. But once you hear his full voice croon, you realize why. He’s comforting. He’s welcoming. He’s what you need there as you wait for your appointment to start.

Photo by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.