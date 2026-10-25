3 Country Songs From the 1970s With Lyrics That Double as Life Mantras

These three 1970s country songs could all double as life mantras. They teach us something about heartache, hard times, and love. Revisit these when you’re in need of some advice.

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“If We Make It Through December” — Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” is a testament to holding on through life’s struggles. “If we make it through December / Everything’s gonna be all right, I know / It’s the coldest time of winter / And I shiver when I see the falling snow / If we make it through December / Got plans to be in a warmer town come summertime,” the lyrics to this 1970s country song read.

Even if your struggles aren’t exactly what Haggard describes in the verses, there is something to be learned from this track. “It’s meant to be the happy time of year / But my little girl don’t understand / Why Daddy can’t afford no Christmas here,” the lyrics continue. It’s a heartbreaking track, but it’s full of perseverance.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” — Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

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“So baby, let’s sell your diamond ring / Buy some boots and faded jeans and go away / This coat and tie is choking me / In your high society, you cry all day / We’ve been so busy keepin’ up with the Jones / Four car garage and we’re still building on / Maybe it’s time we got back to the basics of love,” the lyrics to “Luckenbach, Texas” read.

This song reminds us to revel in life’s simple things instead of chasing the next big thing. We’ve all been guilty of comparing and wishing for more. It makes us forget what really matters in life. Next time you need to put your priorities in order, revisit this track.

“For The Good Times” — Ray Price

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“Don’t look so sad, I know it’s over / But life goes on, and this old world will keep on turning / Let’s just be glad we had some time to spend together / There’s no need to watch the bridges that we’re burning,” the lyrics to Ray Price’s “For The Good Times” read.

This is another strong reminder of life’s priorities. It puts things in perspective, even after heartbreak. Next time you find yourself trying to piece yourself back together after a breakup, this song can help.

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