3 Country Songs From the 1980s We Hear All the Time in Bars and Restaurants

There might be no better place to hear country music than a bar or restaurant. There is something about the vibrancy and liveliness of those kinds of places that just suits the twang and style of country.

And here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that seem to show up in those spots all the time. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1980s we hear all the time in bars and restaurants.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Islands In The Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton from ‘Eyes That See In The Dark’ (1983)

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Oftentimes when you’re at a bar or restaurant, you’re out with another person. Maybe it’s a date, maybe you’re out grabbing dinner before your youngest kid’s dance lesson finishes. Whatever the occasion, as you share your bacon-loaded potato skins, it’s nice to hear Dolly Parton’s voice. And then when she shows up with another—just like you on your dinner date—the song complements the mood that much more. That’s why “Islands In The Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton is so great to hear during dinner.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

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There might be no voice in country music as sweet as Willie Nelson’s. His singing voice is calm and welcoming, warm and smooth. He croons, and we listen. So next time you’re belly up at the bar and the jukebox plays, keep an ear out for the outlaw songwriter and performer. His music and his voice can soothe the savage beast. But perhaps no recording of Nelson’s is as loving as “Always On My Mind”. His 1982 rendition of the track could even be the theme song for your local watering hole.

“Country Boy” by Ricky Skaggs from ‘Country Boy’ (1984)

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Sometimes when you’re in your favorite local bar or restaurant, you want to hear a toe-tapper. You don’t want melancholy, you don’t want maudlin, you don’t want sad. You want a song with energy. You want a song that will get you and the rest of the folks around the bar to stand up, get arm-in-arm, and sing! Well, when you need a song like that, look no further than “Country Boy” by Ricky Skaggs. The 1984, string-driven song is a romp and a half!

Photo by Ed Rode/WireImage