3 Country Songs From the 1990s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Country music enjoyed a golden era in the 1990s. Fans of the genre had plenty of places to turn to if they wanted to hear catchy, memorable works that spoke the twangy truth about the heartland.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. Some of those songs from back in the day continue to show up in places we frequent. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

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“Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks from ‘Wide Open Spaces’ (1998)

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This song feels as if it was written forever ago. The first time you heard the tune, you probably thought it was the 50th time you’d heard it. It just feels like a song that has been around for ages, passed down from generation to generation. And yet, it was simply a classic 1990s country work written by the group then-known as The Dixie Chicks. Today, The Chicks remain country royalty. And their 1998 track, “Wide Open Spaces”, which recalls the heartland and amber waves of grain, is an American treasure often played happily in local grocery stores and shopping malls.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus from ‘Some Gave All’ (1992)

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This 1992 song is beloved today for two reasons. It’s nostalgic and unintentionally funny. In the early 1990s, Billy Ray Cyrus earned quite a bit of fame thanks to this goofy-yet-memorable country track. By extension, it also helped to launch the mega-watt career of his daughter, Miley. But from a sonic perspective, the track is quite memorable. It’s silly, and yet it resonates. We all know what the pain of a breakup can feel like—but to attach such silly words to the idea? Well, the combination turned into a big hit for Cyrus. And for all those reasons above, your local shops and stores will often play the track during the day.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain from ‘Come On Over’ (1997)

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This just might be the catchiest country track of all time. And Shania Twain knew it in the moment. You can feel her joy and exuberance on the song—indeed, that feeling she gives off is one of the reasons “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” is so magnetic. We love the vibe, but we also love the easy wordplay. It’s a song every type of audience can get behind, and that’s why you’ll often hear it while you’re pushing your shopping cart down the grocery store aisles looking for potato bread.

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