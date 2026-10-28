3 Country Stars Who Have Mastered the Art of the Music Video

Each of these country stars has mastered the art of the music video. Their visuals have become just as iconic as, if not more than, the songs themselves. For many viewers who aren’t super familiar with these icons, their visuals give them name recognition.

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Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson

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Lainey Wilson is a modern example of a country music video maven. From mini-movies to western-tinged aesthetic shoots, Wilson’s visuals stick with viewers long after they’re over. She knows her brand well and consistently delivers spot-on videos to match her many hits.

Standouts in her music video portfolio include the dramatized “Wait In The Truck” alongside HARDY, the retro-pastiched “Hang Tight Honey”, and the DIY-style “Kinda Love It”. Each of Wilson’s videos perfectly matches her iron-clad western hippie vibe.

Ella Langley

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Ella Langley has also proven herself adept at making music videos in her career so far. From the narrative-driven “Choosin’ Texas” to the punchy art-pop style of “Be Her”, Langley’s videos are quickly building her brand.

More than ever, the visuals of a hit are just as important as the song itself. Langley clearly knows this, as her superbly produced visuals show. Her music videos are world-building, painting a portrait of a star on an unstoppable streak.

Shania Twain

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Flashing back a little bit, we have to talk about Shania Twain. When we think of Twain, a leopard two-piece or a top hat comes to mind almost instantly. Her videos made her a pop-crossover queen in the 1990s. They still have a grip on culture today.

From “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”, Twain has more than her fair share of iconic videos. Even those outside of country’s typical reach know these pop culture moments. Her videos are instantly recognizable Halloween costumes, style inspiration, and time capsules of country’s golden era in the 1990s.

Reba McEntire

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Many of Reba McEntire’s songs are cinematic, so it only makes sense that she’d have equally dramatic visuals to match them. McEntire has delivered on that tenfold throughout her career. From “Fancy” to “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia”, McEntire’s videos befit the silver screen.

McEntire often followed her tracks’ narratives in her music videos, giving them even more weight. But she also has glitzy performance-style videos that prove her adaptability.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)