3 Country Vocalists Who Proved That the 1970s Were Unmatched

The 1970s saw many top country vocalists take center stage. From gruff outlaw vocals to pristine pop crossover, this decade featured a wide range of voices, all of which added up to one of country’s biggest heydays. Without these voices, the 1970s wouldn’t have been as splashy in country music history. These artists changed the genre for good and for the better.

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Loretta Lynn

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Starting with Loretta Lynn, her vocals made her a voice for the working class and the feminist movement. She was an artist unafraid to look at life’s gray areas with unflinching eyes. This vocalist delivered several era-defining tracks in the 1970s, including her birth control anthem “The Pill”, the autobiographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, and the defining rural track “You’re Lookin’ At Country”.

Each of these songs (and the many others that made her name in the 1970s) lived and died by her perfect vocals. Lynn’s voice brought weighty ideas down to scale. We all trusted her and confided in her every time we pressed play on one of her songs. It takes a special kind of voice to have that impact.

Waylon Jennings

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Waylon Jennings ’ gruff baritone voice helped define the outlaw movement in the 1970s. From “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” to “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” with Willie Nelson, Jennings’ voice defined a generation of artists ready to reject the ideals put in place for them by the music machine.

As a vocalist, Jennings was very grounded. He might not have had the lilt of crooners before him or the pop appeal of stars after him, but he was the right voice for his era: free-spirited, energizing, and a little edgy.

Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton debuted in the 1960s, but the 1970s made her a superstar. This era saw her become the iconic artist we celebrate today. From the energy of “Jolene” to the tenderness of “I Will Always Love You” and the crossover appeal of “Heartbreaker”, Parton proved she could do no wrong as a vocalist in the 1970s.

It’s impossible to overstate the importance of Parton’s career and its impact on country music. Each decade was a testament to Parton’s unbridled talent, but the 1970s marked the first glimmer of superstardom. Fans were starting to realize Parton was a once-in-a-generation vocalist.

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