3 Dave Matthews Band Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like DMB

Over the past 30 years, or so, few artists and few bands have been as successful as Dave Matthews and his Dave Matthews Band. The Charlottesville, Virginia-born group known for its live shows and funky lead singer, is one of the top-grossing live bands ever and has more No. 1 albums than one can count on a single hand.

But that doesn’t mean everyone adores them. In fact, the band has its fair share of haters who poke fun at Matthew’s positive lyrics, silly dance moves and rubbery singing voice. But maybe—just maybe—those critics haven’t heard the right song. Here below, we wanted to dive into three tracks that any DMB fan can play for any DMB hater to try and sway them. Let’s dive in.

1. “Crush”

Released on the band’s 1998 album, Before These Crowded Streets, this jazzy, bluesy track is all about how someone can just level you. It’s an ode to love and to the object of Matthews’ affection, his wife, Jennifer Ashley Harper. Amazingly, the song was almost not included on the album but when bassist Stefan Lessard came up with the opening bassline, it was included. Thank goodness. On it, Matthews sings,

Crazy, how it, feels tonight.

Crazy, how you, make it all alright love.

You crush me, with the, things you do,

And I do, for you, anything too oh.

Sitting, smoking, feeling high.

And in this, moment, ah, it feels so right.

Lovely lady, I am at your feet, oh, God I want you so badly.

And I wonder this could tomorrow be so wondrous as you there sleeping.

2. “Say Goodbye”

Another song that took a lot to land on an album, “Say Goodbye” was first included on the band’s 1996 album, Crash. But hardcore fans know that the lyrics have gone through many iterations. But the overarching theme hasn’t changed—and that’s the idea of spending an amorous, intimate night with a friend. Just one night as lovers. We’ve all been there, right? Or at least had the thought. Matthews has performed the song live often, including on the acoustic album Live at Luther College with longtime friend Tim Reynolds. On the offering, Matthews sings,

So here we are tonight

You and me together

The storm outside and the fire is bright

Oh, and in your eyes I see

What’s on my mind

You’ve got me wild

Turned around inside

And then desire, see, is creeping up heavy

Inside here

And know you feel the same way I do now

Now let’s make this an evening

Lovers for a night, lovers for tonight

3. “All Along The Watchtower”

This song was first written by Bob Dylan and then covered by Jimi Hendrix. Since, it’s been covered by many more, but perhaps most notably by Matthews and his band. For a long time, this was the song they ended the majority of their live shows with, as it’s a fan favorite. (It’s landed on numerous live albums from DMB.) While it’s not a Matthews-penned song, it is one that gets crowds going and has become somewhat synonymous with the jam band. Sometimes their versions extend past 10 or even 15 minutes. On it, Matthews sings,

There must be some way out of here

Said the joker to the thief

There’s too much confusion

I can’t get no relief

Business men they

Drink my wine

There plowmen dig my earth

None of them along the line

Know what any of it’s worth

No reason to get excited

The thief he kindly spoke

There are many among us

Who feel that life is but a joke

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images On Location