3 Decade-Defining Songs From the 1960s That Vietnam War Veterans Still Remember

The Vietnam War was a 20-year event. However, it ended up defining much of the culture and music of the 60s. Whether you’re listening to Bob Dylan or The Animals, you can’t deny the war’s impact on pop culture. Here are some songs from this time that Vietnam veterans will likely remember.

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by The Animals

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One of the biggest anthems for American soldiers was actually performed by a British band, The Animals. It was, however, written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, an American songwriting couple. The lyrics of “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” would eventually become very relatable to U.S. troops in Vietnam. Their numbers grew from about 184,000 to 536,000 between 1966 and 1969.

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“We gotta get out of this place / If it’s the last thing we ever do / We gotta get out of this place / ‘Cause girl, there’s a better life for me and you.”

“The Letter” by The Box Tops

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Even though this song isn’t necessarily narrated from a soldier’s perspective, the idea of getting a letter from a loved one and wanting to book the next flight home probably resonated with a lot of soldiers at the time it came out. This one was written by songwriter Wayne Carson Thompson, who also co-wrote Brenda Lee’s “Always On My Mind”. The lyrics to “The Letter” were partly inspired by pages of lyrics his father gave him. Producer Dan Penn added an aeroplane sound to the track on this song, which really contributes to the feeling of wanting a flight home.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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The 60s were full of anti-war movement songs, and “Fortunate Son” was one of the best. John Fogerty, the frontman of Creedence, wrote this one about the unfairness of the draft. People in positions of power could oftentimes avoid being drafted or get placed in much less difficult positions, while those without a tie to the government didn’t have it that easy.

“…They seemed privileged and whether they liked it or not, these people were symbolic in the sense that they weren’t being touched by what their parents were doing,” Fogerty shared in his autobiography. “They weren’t being affected like the rest of us…”

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns