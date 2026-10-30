3 Early 90s Country Songs That Are Still Perfect for a Halloween Playlist Today

Halloween is almost here, which means parties, bonfires, and get-togethers. Fortunately, especially for country music fans, there are plenty of songs that are perfect for any spooky get-together, including these three early 90s country hits, which would fit almost any Halloween playlist.

“Midnight In Montgomery” by Alan Jackson

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Out in 1992, Alan Jackson’s “Midnight In Montgomery” is part of Don’t Rock The Jukebox, his memorable sophomore album. After releasing feel-good hits like “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow”, “I’d Love You All Over Again”, and more. Jackson flipped the script with this eerie single.

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Jackson wrote “Midnight In Montgomery” with Don Sampson. The song is about the ghost of Hank Williams, who is from Montgomery, Alabama. The chorus says in part, “‘Cause when the wind is right you’ll hear his songs / Smell whiskey in the air / Midnight in Montgomery / He’s always singing there.“

The first CMA Award Jackson ever won was Music Video of the Year for this song.

“Ghost In This House” by Shenandoah

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In 1990, Shenandoah had a Top 5 hit with “Ghost In This House”. The song, written by Hugh Prestwood, is on the band’s Extra Mile record.

“Ghost In This House” says in part, “I’m just a ghost in this house / I’m just a shadow upon these walls / As quietly as a mouse I haunt these halls / I’m just a ghost in this house.”

Crestwood reportedly had the idea for “Ghost In This House” while watching The Grapes Of Wrath, a 1940 film starring Henry Fonda.

In 1999, Alison Krauss included this song on her Forget About It album.

“The Thunder Rolls” by Garth Brooks

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Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls” came out in 1991 as part of No Fences, his second record. Brooks wrote “The Thunder Rolls” with Pat Alger.

“The Thunder Rolls” tells the story of a man who comes in late at night during a storm, worrying his wife, until she realizes he was with another woman. The song says in part, “The thunder rolls / And the lightning strikes / Another love grows cold / On a sleepless night.”

Interestingly, although Brooks is a writer on the song, Tanya Tucker recorded this song first, although her version didn’t come out until 1995. Tucker also includes another verse for her take on “The Thunder Rolls”, which Brooks omits.

Although Brooks did win a CMA Award for the music video for this song, both CMT and TNN banned the video at the time, since the video showed the man being shot.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns