Fans Outraged as NFL Fails to Honor Country Legend Toby Keith During Super Bowl

Country legend Toby Keith passed away recently after a battle with stomach cancer, and fans are disappointed that there wasn’t any sort of tribute to the late star during the Halftime Show. Fans took to social media to express their outrage.

Videos by American Songwriter

One fan asked, “Is Usher gonna give a Toby Keith tribute?” Another made the statement, “In honor of Toby Keith I say cancel the Super Bowl,” and included a slew of laughing emojis. Another fan noted, “Preparing to be unreasonably upset on my couch if the Super Bowl doesn’t do a Toby Keith tribute.”

Other fans brought back Keith’s Monday Night Football intro from a 1993 Dallas Cowboys game. “RIP to the legendary Toby Keith!!! NFL fans will never forget how iconic he was. His MNF Should’ve Been A Cowboy intro will live on in infamy,” the fan wrote, sharing the video.

Yet another Twitter user offered, “Would have loved to see Country Artist as the halftime entertainment of [Super Bowl] performing an array of Toby Keith hit songs in a salute to the recently past away country singer.”

RIP to the legendary Toby Keith!!! NFL fans will never forget how iconic he was. His MNF Should've Been A Cowboy intro will live on in infamy. #NFL https://t.co/9UVMPSlzcc — Jeffrey @ Only Talk Sports (@OnlyTalkSports) February 6, 2024

[RELATED: LIVE: Super Bowl 2024 — Chiefs vs. 49ers Updates, Usher’s Halftime Show, & the Best Commercials]

Back in 1993, Keith released “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” He subsequently performed it to open a Dallas Cowboys game that same year. He modified the song to sing “Should’ve been a Cowboys,” as in the Dallas Cowboys. The clever opener delighted fans for years, and the video made the rounds on social media following Keith’s death.

More opinions rolled in on social media from fans who wanted a tribute for Keith. “Halftime show should’ve been a Toby Keith tribute band singing nothing but Should’ve been a cowboy,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “….still waiting for the Toby Keith tribute during this HalfTime show…”

It seems fans will have to stay disappointed, as it doesn’t seem like the NFL will be doing a tribute to the late country star.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia