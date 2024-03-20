Travis Kelce Thinks Justin Timberlake Is “The F—ing Best”

Taylor Swift may have competition for Travis Kelce’s favorite pop star. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently saw Justin Timberlake in concert, and the former *NSYNC member left quite the impression.

“Any time you can see Justin Timberlake perform, I suggest you buy the ticket,” the 34-year-old Ohio native said. “He’s the f—ing best.”

Kelce Gushes About Justin Timberlake On Podcast

The three-time Super Bowl winner was lucky enough to attend the “Cry Me a River” singer’s one-night-only show March 13 in Los Angeles. Kelce raved about the concert to older brother Jason, 36 — who recently announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles — on Wednesday’s (March 20) episode of the brothers’ podcast, New Heights.

“JT always makes unbelievable music,” the 34-year-old Ohio native said. “He’s playing a bunch of renditions of his old classics — absolute bangers. It was so cool to see him play some of my favorites, man.”

Nostalgia and Novelty Collide at JT Concert

Timberlake is on tour promoting his newest album, Everything I Thought It Was, which dropped March 15. However, according to Kelce, he didn’t neglect his longtime fans.

The “SexyBack” singer surprised the audience with an *NSYNC reunion. The ’90s darlings sang their megahits “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” along with their new song “Paradise,” from Timberlake’s latest record.

Fellow *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick brought his son Nash to the show. The 7-year-old was lucky enough to pose for a photo with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

TK and JT’s Friendship

Kelce’s relationship with JT extends beyond fandom. In July 2021, both teed up for the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

They reunited on the green in April 2022 for the 8AM Golf Invitational Tournament at Wynn Las Vegas. Timberlake teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to compete against Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When Fallon hit an impressive bunker shot, the Pro Bowler ran toward Timberlake and jumped up in the air for a celebratory side bump. Timberlake joked he “saw my life flash before my eyes” just before Kelce unintentionally knocked him to the ground.

“I was like, he’s doing it, I have to do it!” the “Rock Your Body” artist told Fallon during a January appearance on The Tonight Show. “And I forgot that he weighs, like, 80 pounds more than me.”

Featured image via Unique Nicole/WireImage and YouTube)