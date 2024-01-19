“Hold My Beer”: Lainey Wilson Strikes New Boozy Partnership

Lainey Wilson is teaming up with Coors Light for a rocking promotion. The country singer welcomed the beer company as an official partnership of her tour. She also announced giveaways for lucky fans to one of her shows.

“Hold my beer because I’m going on tour with Coors Light,” Wilson said in a statement. “2024 is going to be another rule-breaking year, and I’m thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can’t wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the U.S on my upcoming “Country’s Cool Again” tour, and through some fun surprises we have in store.”

Taking to Instagram, Wilson shared the partnership and giveaway. The country singer is giving away both tickets and travel money. She wrote, “‘Hold My Beer’ just took on a whole new meaning! So excited to announce the Lainey Wilson x Coors Light partnership in 2024! As an official partner of the superstar’s tour, we’re giving away 2 tickets to Lainey’s London show on 4/24, including a $10K voucher for travel, plus 3 additional winners will receive 2 tickets to one of her U.S. shows, including $1K for travel.”

In order to enter for a chance to win, Wilson urged fans to tag their friends on the post and also follow Coors on Instagram.

Fans were understandably excited by the news. One person commented, “LOVE ME SOME LAINEY GIRLLLL.” Another person commented, “We need someone to take care of the chickens when we win!”

Lainey Wilson Talks Hold My Beer

Beer has played a special role in the country singer’s image with Wilson having a saying based around it. Wilson spoke at the 2023 Country Music Awards about her mantra “Hold My Beer.” The singer explained that it’s her call to action (via ABC).

“For all you little girls watching and for the ones that are here tonight too, it’s something that I’m doing, I’m getting up every single day and I’m looking at myself in the mirror and saying, ‘I am beautiful. I am smart. I’m godly. I’m fearless.’ If somebody tells me I can’t do it, hold my beer. Watch this,” Wilson said.

Wilson typically does this mantra in the mornings, and she says it helps her get through the day. So far, it appears to have worked with the singer’s career going far. She won the CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year.

“It’s something that I haven’t always done but it’s something that I’m doing now,” the CMA Award-winner said. “It’s getting up every day and looking at myself in the mirror and saying, ‘I am beautiful. I am smart. I am fearless. I’m always doing all the things that I want to be.’ And I tell myself, like, ‘You got this.'”

