3 Folk Songs From 1966 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The folk music revival reached its peak in the mid-1960s, thanks to songs by Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and several other notable musicians, as well as the Newport Folk Festival. Now, the “true” peak of the movement cannot be defined by one year alone. Rather, it is defined more or less by the years 1964, 1965, and 1966. Now, of course, that is negotiable. But what is not negotiable is that the year 1966 produced some awfully great folk music.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1966, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Donovan, and other famous folk acts were still walking, talking, and doing their thing. However, the year saw the rise of some newbies and the resurgence of some oldies. Here are three folk songs from 1966 that still shake the ground we stand on.

“Visions Of Johanna” by Bob Dylan

By 1966, Bob Dylan had famously “betrayed” the purist folk music world by going electric. Prior to the release of Blonde on Blonde in 1966, Dylan had already released the electric albums Highway 61 Revisited and Bringing It All Back Home. That being said, Blonde on Blonde further solidified its new sounds.

“Visions of Johanna” is a folk-rock metaphysical piece that explores the themes of “what is” and “what could be” in a romantic sense. Its lyrics are cryptic and convoluted. Once the code is cracked, one can’t help but admire how Dylan articulated this common experience.

“And When I Die” by Peter, Paul, and Mary

Peter, Paul, and Mary is certainly one of, if not the most famous, acoustic folk group of the 1960s. They swung alongside Dylan, Baez, Ochs, and Van Ronk; consequently, they are viewed as integral figures in the folk music revival and its introduction into the mainstream. One song that helps bolster that already solidified fact is their 1966 single, “And When I Die”.

The trio follows up on the folk songs tradition of celebrating the prospect of death in light of the new life that will continue on. It breathes positive air into the morbid topic, and does so through a folk and somewhat pop fusion. Joy outlines this lamentation, and as a result, its celebratory spirit has lived on since its release.

“Homeward Bound” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Homeward Bound” is one of Simon & Garfunkel’s most storied folk songs. Released in 1966 on their timeless album, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme, “Homeward Bound” has remained a staple in the greater folk music canon because of the epicness residing in a sample tale.

Given the title, you can likely guess what this song is about. In short, it’s an experience we have all endured before in some fashion. A longing and a return to home are what Simon & Garfunkel sing about, and for that, some homesick kid somewhere in the world just might be listening to this song right now.

Simon & Garfunkel 1977.© Chris Walter.