3 Folk Songs From the 1960s That Make You Want To Slow Down for a While

These 1960s folk songs do wonders for mellowing us out. Whether they are about heartbreak or other troubles, the melodies and instrumentation force us to slow down for a while. If you need a change of pace, revisit these folk masterpieces.

“Catch The Wind” by Donovan

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Donovan’s music is tailor-made for a slow day. If you need help getting into a slower pace, just put on any of his folk songs from the 1960s. “Catch The Wind” is a strong choice if you don’t know where to start. Living up to the title, this song feels like a gentle breeze. Your shoulders will drop and your heart rate will slow the second it comes on.

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“In the chilly hours and minutes / Of uncertainty, I want to be / In the warm hold of your loving mind,” the lyrics read. In this track, Donovan tries to capture elusive love. He may not get what he wants, but he perfectly captures the bittersweet feeling of being in love with nowhere to put it.

“Who Knows Where The Time Goes?” by Judy Collins

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“Who Knows Where The Time Goes?” is a staple covered by many artists, but Judy Collins’ rendition is a particular favorite. Collins’ tender vocals really drive home the existential essence of this song. Despite addressing hard topics like the passage of time, Collins’ delivery soothes the soul.

“Across the morning sky, / All the bird are leaving, / Ah, how can they know it’s time to go? / Before the winter fire, / We’ll still be dreaming / I do not count the time,” the lyrics read. Despite being a track about how time slips away easily, it can ironically make time stop for a second. This song is hypnotizing, forcing the listener to slow down and pay attention.

“Four Strong Winds” by Ian & Sylvia

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“Four strong winds that blow lonely / Seven seas that run high / All those things that don’t change come what may / But our good times are all gone / And I’m bound for movin’ on / I’ll look for you if I’m ever back this way,” the lyrics to Ian & Sylvia’s “Four Strong Winds” read. This folk duet is as peaceful as it gets. The simple guitar lulls us to a somber state. The harmonies between the two artists only deepen the atmosphere.

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