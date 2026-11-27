These three songs help keep Stevie Nicks’ legacy alive. They all reference the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman either through features, interpolations, or lyrical content. These tracks have kept her sound present in the rock and pop worlds.

“Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” by Lana Del Rey feat. Stevie Nicks

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Many younger artists take inspiration from Stevie Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has a singular allure that many have tried to borrow. Though no one could be Nicks to a T, some artists have come close. Lana Del Rey is one. She, too, has a haunting allure much like Nicks. She proved her likeness to the elder star through a collaboration, “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems”.

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“But when I love him, get a feeling / Something close to like a sugar rush / It runs through me, but is it wasted love,” the lyrics to this duet read. This song likely introduced plenty in the younger generation to Nicks. It was likely an easy transference, given the notes Del Rey took from the Fleetwood Mac member.

“Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus

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Miley Cyrus interpolated “Edge Of Seventeen” into her rock-esque track, “Midnight Sky”. This isn’t the first song to use the iconic instrumentation of Nicks’ breakout solo track, but it is one of the best uses. This sonic nod appeased Nicks fans and likely made many more.

“Yeah, it’s been a long night, and the mirror’s tellin’ me to go home / But it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own / Uh, lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes / Forever and ever, no more,” Cyrus sings over the Nicks interpolation. Cyrus is another artist with noticeable ties to the sound Nicks made famous. She brought that inspiration full circle in this track.

“Stevie” by Brian Wilson

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“I have adored you for so long / And the vibrations are so strong / You make me feel like I belong / And when the sun goes down so slow / Evening shadows seem to glow / I’m waiting here for you, alone,” the lyrics to Brian Wilson’s bootleg song “Stevie” read. Though this song didn’t get an official release, it’s circulated widely among Beach Boys and Fleetwood Mac fans. It’s believed to be about Nicks and her singular allure.

This track speaks to Nicks’ legacy and the lasting impression she leaves.

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