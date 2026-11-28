By the latter part of the 1980s, the music scene was a pretty incredible mix of different sounds and styles, which is part of what makes the whole decade so memorable. Among the many great songs that came out in the 1980s are these three Top 40 hits from 1988. They are all so good, every 80s kid almost definitely still knows them all by heart today.

“One Moment In Time” by Whitney Houston

Play video

An anthem if there ever was one, Whitney Houston’s “One Moment In Time” was part of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The song is on 1988 Summer Olympics Album: One Moment in Time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Albert Hammond and John Bettis are the two writers of the inspirational tune. “One Moment In Time” says, “Give me one moment in time / When I’m racing with destiny / Then in that one moment of time / I will feel / I will feel eternity.”

Surprisingly, “One Moment In Time” did not reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Narada Michael Walden produced “One Moment In Time” for Houston. He later said he drew inspiration from the 1981 Chariots Of Fire film in creating the sound for this song.

“Ghost Town” by Cheap Trick

Play video

On Cheap Trick’s Lap Of Luxury album is “Ghost Town”. The song was written by Diane Warren and the band’s Rick Nielsen.

A sad song about a broken heart, “Ghost Town” says, “It’s like a ghost town without your love / Like a ghost town without your love / Like a ghost town (Ghost town), baby, can’t you see? / It’s a ghost town, until you come back to me.”

Lap Of Luxury also includes “The Flame”, Cheap Trick’s only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I Don’t Want To Live Without You” by Foreigner

Play video

Foreigner’s “I Don’t Want To Live Without You” is on Inside Information, a record that was released in 1987. “I Don’t Want To Live Without You” was written by the band’s Mick Jones.

“I Don’t Want To Live Without You” is a declaration of feelings. The chorus says, “I don’t want to live without you / I don’t want to live without you / I could never live without you / Live without your love.”

Foreigner’s lead singer, Lou Gramm, later said he didn’t particularly care for this song, or any of the ones on Inside Information.

“My vocals were on Inside Information, but my soul wasn’t,” Gramm admitted. “I definitely felt as if my days with Foreigner were coming to an end. And to be honest with you, I couldn’t wait.”

Indeed, Gramm left Foreigner after Inside Information.

Photo by Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images