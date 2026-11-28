From novelty songs to chants we just can’t get out of our heads, the early 80s had some pretty original one-hit wonders. Here are a few one-hit wonder lyrics from 1981 that we just can’t forget, even decades later.

“Double Dutch Bus” by Frankie Smith

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“There’s a double dutch bus coming down the street / Moving pretty fast so kinda shuffle your feet (shk-a-shk).”

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There are plenty of infectious dance songs out there, from disco to funk. However, one of the most unusual has to be “Double Dutch Bus” by Frankie Smith. After being let go as a staff writer by Philadelphia International Records, Smith released this song as a single. Surprisingly, it ended up going No. 1 on the Billboard Best Selling Soul Singles chart. The irony of the song’s success is that the “Double Dutch Bus” actually isn’t even a real thing at all. “Double Dutch,” however, is a popular jump rope game.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

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“Sometimes I feel I’ve got to / Run away I’ve got to / Get away / From the pain you drive into the heart of me.”

You might not know this if you’re most familiar with Soft Cell‘s version, but “Tainted Love” was actually first released by Gloria Jones, a soul singer, in 1964. In the 70s, the song became a popular hit in the Northern Soul genre, and Jones actually attempted to find success with the song again by re-releasing it. Soft Cell found the song due to its association with the Northern Soul genre and started playing it live. Eventually, it was chosen as the group’s second single, following the lack of their first single’s success. Luckily for Soft Cell, “Tainted Love” became an international hit.

“Mickey” by Toni Basil

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“Oh Mickey, you’re so fine / You’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey / Hey Mickey.”

Before this song had everyone chanting “Mickey, hey Mickey,” it was actually called “Kitty” and was released by a group called Racey. Basil, using her experience as a cheerleader in high school, came up with the idea for the music video, which features members from a championship cheerleading squad from California, and Basil wearing the same outfit she wore as a cheerleader in high school.

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