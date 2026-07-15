3 Forgotten 1970s Albums That Sound Surprisingly Modern in the 2020s

The 1970s were an incredible time for music, particularly when it came to brand-new genres and the embracing of new music technology like synthesizers. The following three albums still sound insanely modern in our current age, decades (or nearly half a century for some) after they first graced the airwaves. Let’s look at a few somewhat forgotten 1970s albums that still sound modern today!

‘Low’ by David Bowie (1977)

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Diehard David Bowie fans have definitely not forgotten about this insanely amazing record from 1977. But general fans of pop and maybe even art rock might have never had the chance to give this legendary record a proper listen. Part of Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy of career-defining albums, Low stands out for its modern-sounding art pop stylings.

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Side One is fragmented and strange, with a level of creativity one would expect from a musician in the 2020s with nothing but digital shortcuts at their disposal. Side Two, alternatively, seemed to predict the rise of experimental electronica and ambient music that would not be in vogue for another decade or two. It’s an all-around gorgeous avant-garde album.

‘Metal Box’ by Public Image Ltd (1979)

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That dub-influenced bass, that intense, metallic noise from the guitar tracks… There’s something about Metal Box that still feels like it isn’t from the tail end of the 1970s. This post-punk record uses somewhat minimalist arrangements throughout, but it still sounds so big and alienating and uncomfortable in the best possible way. It’s certainly a radical piece of work, one that dropped a few years before post-punk as a whole really had its moment.

‘Trans-Europe Express’ by Kraftwerk (1977)

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Kraftwerk, no matter how you look at it, was ahead of just about everyone else in the 1970s. Some would say they were the pioneers of electronic music. Other electronic music producers were certainly around when Kraftwerk was blowing up. But their unique, hypnotic stylings stand out for popularizing the sound of the future. Trans-Europe Express is an important piece of music history, and it’s a shame that even some modern-day electronic fans have forgotten about this entry on our list of modern-sounding 1970s albums. It’s essential listening, undoubtedly.

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