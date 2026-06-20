3 Forgotten Folk Albums From the 1970s That Will Blow Your Mind

In the mood for some forgotten folk albums from the 1970s to add some flavor to your record collection? I’m surprised more people haven’t heard of the following records, because I couldn’t imagine not having them in my own rotation. Let’s take a look!

‘First Utterance’ by Comus (1971)

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I’ve written about this album several times before, namely because I love it dearly, and I’m shocked nobody I know has ever heard of it. I remember seeing that terrifying album over and over at record stores as a kid, but apparently, First Utterance by Comus is a bit of a deep cut.

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This psychedelic folk album was so unique among other acid folk records that were dropping in the early 1970s. Despite being very English in sound and theme, something about it has an almost Southern Gothic feel, a spookiness that transcends geographical boundaries. I’m shocked that this record made almost no money when it first dropped; it really was ahead of its time.

‘Relatively Clean Rivers’ by Relatively Clean Rivers (1976)

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This is one of my favorite acid-folk deep cuts in my own collection. And it’s one that I think deserves way more attention than it has gotten. Relatively Clean Rivers, fronted by one Phil Pearlman, released only one self-titled record in the mid-1970s. It has some of the energy of Grateful Dead and the folk-rock vibes of Neil Young, but with a sound that reached back toward the 1960s. Pearlman, who changed his name to Phillip Gadahn, allegedly quit music soon after this record was released to focus on religion. His story (and his son’s story) is honestly insane. So much so that it overshadows just how good this album is. I recommend giving it at least one spin.

‘Outlander’ by Meic Stevens (1970)

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They called him the “Welsh Bob Dylan.” And honestly, after listening to his sole English-language record, Outlander, from 1970, I’m inclined to agree… somewhat. Stevens had something special, much like the Bard himself. It’s quite surprising to me that Outlander fits the bill for this list of forgotten folk albums from the 1970s. This album is full of gorgeous Welsh melodies and folk sensibilities that lean British. Stevens really has quite an incredible voice. He would go on to record many more albums in Welsh that never reached international acclaim, and that’s such a shame. Outlander is enchanting in more ways than one.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons/Llywelyn2000