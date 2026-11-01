3 George Harrison Songs That Show a Different Side of the Rock Icon

George Harrison’s songs were typically spiritual, folk-leaning, and harmony-driven. But that’s not the whole story of the former Beatle’s solo career. His sound is as varied as his other Beatles bandmates’. He tried on experimental synth sounds and funky anthems. Harrison left no bounds on the work he delivered during his life, and these three songs below show that perfectly.

“It’s What You Value”

Play video

“It’s What You Value” is a little funkier than Harrison’s typical fare. It’s a bright, upbeat anthem that adds something unexpected to the mix. It’s not worlds away from his top hits, but it’s different enough to shock some surface-level fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

“But I’ve found it’s all up to what you value / Down to where you are / It all swings on the pain you’ve gone through / Getting where you are,” Harrison sings over a surprisingly commercial instrumental. This song feels a little too straight for Harrison’s conventions, yet he proved he could lean that way and get away with it.

“Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea”

Play video

This classic jazz cover was released on Harrison’s posthumous album, Brainwashed. Harrison left his classic rock tones behind for soft ukulele playing. It’s a brighter, simpler approach than most of his discography.

“I want to cross you off my list / But when you come knocking at my door / Fate seems to give my heart a twist / And I come running back for more…I should hate you / But I guess I love you / You’ve got me in between the devil and the deep blue sea,” the lyrics read. Harrison made this standard his own. Many artists have covered this track over the years, but none have done it the way the former Beatle did.

“No Time Or Space”

Play video

This song is an avant-garde masterpiece. It’s experimental, to say the least, turning Harrison’s typical sound on its head. The innovative use of synthesizers creates a disorienting listening experience.

This instrumental piece is far removed from the sound Harrison established with The Beatles. It’s an early use of a Moog synthesizer, breaking the norm not only for this artist’s sound but for rock in general. If you just heard this song in passing, you’d likely not think it was a Harrison song at all.

Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images