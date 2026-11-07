3 Great Songs That Keep The Beatles’ Legacy Alive in Their Lyrics

These three songs all reference The Beatles in some way. Those creative choices speak to the band’s legacy. Moreover, they help spread it. Not that this band needed any help being remembered, but every reference adds a little more prestige. These tracks make clever nods to the famous band. In return, that gives the lyrics a universality that appeals to listeners of all genres.

“Be My Yoko Ono” by Barenaked Ladies

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Though not as well-known as their name-making “One Week”, this Barenaked Ladies song is beloved by fans the world over. It clearly nods to The Beatles and John Lennon’s most famous relationship. “If there’s someone you can just shove out / Well, you do so / You can be my Yoko Ono / You can follow me wherever I go,” the lyrics read.

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This song points to how culturally iconic Lennon and Yoko Ono’s relationship was. We all have a picture in our minds of that pairing and what they represented to the world, especially during The Beatles’ tenure. This song uses their pop culture identity, amplifying it further.

“Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane

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This song uses The Beatles’ iconography. By positioning themselves as a sort of counterpart to the unparalleled fame this band earned in their short tenure, these artists succinctly say something about their own position in the world.

“I’m a Black beatle / Cream seats in the Regal / Rockin’ John Lennon lenses,” the lyrics read, clearly alluding to the rockers. Mentioning The Beatles signals status. Everyone, anywhere in the world, knows their prestige. Status is a familiar topic in rap music. There’s no clearer way to describe that than mentioning The Beatles. It’s a clever songwriting shorthand.

“White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean

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Frank Ocean interpolated “Here, There And Everywhere” into his hit “White Ferrari.” That decision has kept The Beatles’ sonic legacy alive in younger generations who typically wouldn’t be into classic rock.

Ocean reinterpreted the song’s melody, adding his own narrative. “I let you out at Central / I didn’t care to state the plain / Kept my mouth closed / We’re both so familiar / White Ferrari, good times,” the lyrics read. This track speaks to the timelessness of The Beatles’ melodies. Decades separate this track from the original, yet the sound still appeals to listeners.

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