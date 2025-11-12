Chris Stapleton Unleashes Cinematic “White Horse” Music Video Featuring a Hollywood Star

Back in July 2023, Chris Stapleton released the lead single off his fifth studio album, Higher. That song was “White Horse.” At the time, the song landed No. 2 on the US Country Airplay chart – and No. 5 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. Aside from climbing the charts, the song won Stapleton a few Grammy nominations. He walked away with Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. But now, over two years after its release, Stapleton brought Christmas early with a music video for “White Horse.”

The company behind the music video, Running Bear Films, decided to take “White Horse” to the desert of Marfa, Texas, for filming. The video follows a pair of fugitives madly in love with not just each other but also living life dangerously. On the other side of their outlaw natures was the girl’s father, who was played by actor Josh Brolin.

A man of the law, Brolin found himself torn between his pursuit of justice and the unspoken bond of father and daughter. And behind all the rustic visuals, Stapleton pushes the audience along with lyrics including “This love is gettin’ kind of dangerous/Feels like it’s a loaded gun/My-my, it’s turning like a cloud of dust/ My heart always wants to run…”

The Inspiration Behind Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse”

Discussing their inspiration behind the music video, Running Bear’s Alexa King Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos said, “We visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh’s characters. What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust.”

Able to bring that idea to life thanks to Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez, the music video even included a few cameos from Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton.

Looking at what fans had to say about the new video – comments included:

“I can’t believe the best movie I’ve seen all year is a Chris Stapleton music video. I was riveted. Love the cheeky Chris cameo too.” “Love love love! One of my favorites of that album. The whole thing was a masterpiece, though.” “Josh Brolin. Impressive and perfect for this video. Nice cameo, Chris.” “The cameos by morgane and chris were perfect, and ofc josh brolin delivered brilliantly like it’s a feature film.” “Feel like this is Desperado, Point Break and No Country for Old men all in one.”

Between the star-studded cast, the Texas backdrop, and Stapleton’s raw delivery, “White Horse” is a full-blown cinematic experience that leaves fans wanting a sequel.

