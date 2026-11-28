Johnny Cash was an artist whose career and songs matured in tandem. Songs from the latter years of his career were just as poignant and important as those from his early days. Listening to the three songs below is a tonic for growing older. Whether they come from a time-worn Cash or a fledgling star, they act as a sonic hand to hold. Though few of us can relate to Cash’s exact story, these tracks say something universal about aging.

“Hurt”

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This famed Nine Inch Nails cover is among the most stunning offerings in Cash’s discography. The country giant made this track his own, turning it into a mournful ballad about life’s hard edges. His weathered vocals added an innate devastation to these lyrics.

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“The needle tears a hole / The old familiar sting / Try to kill it all away / But I remember everything… What have I become? / My sweetest friend / Everyone I know goes away / In the end,” the lyrics read. As we age and the sharp teeth of life show up, this song becomes a must-listen, if only to remind us we’re not alone in the struggle.

“Sunday Morning Coming Down”

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Kris Kristofferson penned this depressive track, but Cash gave it a weight no one else could’ve. There have been many great covers of this song, but the country legend did something singular with it, making it a definitive version.

“Well, I woke up Sunday morning / With no way to hold my head that didn’t hurt / And the beer I had for breakfast wasn’t bad / So I had one more for dessert / Then I fumbled through my closet for my clothes / And found my cleanest dirty shirt,” the lyrics to this isolating track read. Cash knew how to lean into the sour moments of a day and still make them enticing; this song is a stunning example of that skill. We’ve all had days when nothing could go right, and they compound as we age. This song holds our hand through those moments.

“I Still Miss Someone”

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None of us gets out of life unscathed without regrets, especially when it comes to our relationships with other people. “I Still Miss Someone” is a track for exactly that moment when you realize that something has been left unsaid.

“Oh, no I never got over those blue eyes / I see them everywhere / I miss those arms that held me / When all the love was there,” the lyrics to this track read. This song starts to make more and more sense as we age and the regrets start tumbling in.

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