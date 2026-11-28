Love songs were hitting the radio left and right back in 1972, including more than a few rock-oriented hits. Let’s get nostalgic (and maybe a few butterflies) and revisit some classic rock songs about love and loss from that very year.

“I Need You” by America from ‘America’

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“But now you’re gone / I guess I’ll carry on / And make the best of what you left to me.”

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America is probably best known for their thematic ballads. However, this little heartbreaker of a love song from their 1972 era rivals their more storytelling-driven hits. “I Need You” by America was a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I’m Still In Love With You” by Al Green from ‘I’m Still In Love With You’

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“Well, it seems to me / That I’m wrapped up in your love.”

This classic from Al Green leans more toward soul music, but it’s still got enough of a classic rock vibe to deserve a spot on our romantic list of 1972 classics. It’s one of Green’s most well-known tunes about being hopelessly in love. “I’m Still In Love With You” was a No. 3 hit on the Hot 100. It also topped the Hot Soul Singles chart in 1972.

“I Saw The Light” by Todd Rundgren from ‘Something/Anything?’

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“Then you gazed up at me / And the answer was plain to see / ‘Cause I saw the light / In your eyes.”

An upbeat number from Todd Rundgren, “I Saw The Light” is a very casual 70s-era song about having a little fling and accidentally falling in love along the way. It’s a sweet song, one that listeners in 1972 definitely resonated with. “I Saw The Light” made it to No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 12 on the Easy Listening chart.

“Go All The Way” by Raspberries from ‘Raspberries’

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“I couldn’t say what I wanted to say / ‘Til she whispered, ‘I love you so.’”

This entry on our list of rock love songs from 1972 comes straight from Raspberries. “Go All The Way” was inspired by The Rolling Stones’ “Let’s Spend The Night Together”, and that much is clear when you really listen to the lyrics. “Go All The Way” reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in Canada.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns